The COVID-19 pandemic shuttered Rhode Island schools, but Sea Rose Montessori in Portsmouth, RI, has adapted to effective remote learning, and is now enrolling new students for fall 2020.

Complying with current regulations, the school is being showcased virtually and a Q&A with teachers will be held via Zoom on Thursday, June 25 at 7 p.m.

“We commend each of our Montessori-trained teachers for their agility and diligence in a time when no one was expecting schools to close at all — let alone months and for the rest of the year,” said Suzanne McDonald, Sea Rose co-founder and current board president.

Sea Rose offers a year-round education, and adheres to traditional Montessori methodology. The curriculum prioritizes a rich learning environment, outdoor play, and child-led education.

The recently renovated classroom is designed to be calming and comforting with neutral colors, natural materials, and touches of home. Light-filled spaces, child- sized furniture, materials within reach, cultural objects, and the ability for a child to work in varied places inside and outside the classroom stimulates the senses. Students work with inspiring Montessori materials which teach them to problem- solve and think critically.

In a Montessori school, children are grouped by age, which allows students to learn from their peers. Older children build confidence as they assist younger students, reinforcing learning and retaining information.

During COVID-19, teachers have supported Sea Rose families while they continue Montessori education at home.

“From video gatherings, live remote yoga and nature walks to elementary student- led Zoom calls, to dropping off materials and guiding parents and students, we are so grateful to have committed teachers who truly rise to even the most adverse conditions,” said McDonald. “While we plan for re-opening, we know that Sea Rose teachers will bring great care and safety to our students’ all-around well-being, not simply by sanitizing and teaching math but also in developing resilience across the entire Sea Rose community.”

For more information about the school and virtual open house, and Q&A with teachers, visit searosemontessori.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SeaRoseMontessoriCoopSchool.