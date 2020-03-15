In a message to Newport City Council members, Newport Mayor Jamie Bova is recommending an emergency declaration in Newport and revoking all entertainment licenses in Newport. If implemented this means that no bars or restaurants can have a television on, no radio, no nothing.

We need to think this through. What else is next? Do we revoke all liquor licenses? Do we cancel all licences for businesses to sell goods?

What’s next?

Perhaps we shouldn’t make a political decision but rather we should make an informed health decision based upon recommendations from health professionals.