The Transition Office of Daniel McKee today announced a process for the selection of Rhode Island’s next lieutenant governor.

Applicants should submit a letter of interest online at www.mckeetransition.com/#apply by Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. All submissions will be reviewed and individuals who advance to the next step will be interviewed for the position in early February.

“Selecting the next lieutenant governor provides an opportunity to reimagine Rhode Island’s governance model and demonstrate how the lieutenant governor’s office can be leveraged to support the state’s pandemic response and economic recovery,” said Incoming Governor McKee. “Our team looks forward to engaging in the selection process and identifying a partner to work closely with our administration starting on day one.”

The Incoming Governor’s selection for lieutenant governor will be subject to advice and consent of the Rhode Island Senate.