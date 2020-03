UPDATE: The test was negative for coronavirus!

A student at Gaudet Middle School in Middletown has been tested for coronavirus and is under self-quarantine after returning from a family trip to South America and feeling sick.

School Superintendent Rosemarie Kraeger sent a letter to Middletown parents explaining the situation and is working closely with the Department of Health. She will share information promptly.

Schools remain open but staff and students who feel ill are advised to stay home.