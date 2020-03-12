Just a day after announcing that the NCAA’s annual March Madness tournament would be played without fans, the NCAA has now announced that they are canceling the entire tournament and “all remaining winter and spring” championships.

“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” the organization said in a statement.