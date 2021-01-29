The City of Newport and Town of Middletown are expected to open a regional COVID-19 vaccination center in mid-February.

Operating under the auspices of the state Department of Health, the “Southern Aquidneck Island Vaccination Center” will serve Newport and Middletown residents who are 75 years and older first. Once that population is fully vaccinated, other segments of the community will be served next.

The center will operate out of the Community College of Rhode Island campus on John H. Chafee Boulevard in Newport. Vaccinations will be administered by appointment only.

An opening date for the center and other procedures and protocols were still being worked out this week between the state, Newport and Middletown officials. Those details will be made public as they become available via each community’s website and social media channels as well as traditional news outlets.

Leaders from both communities said it made sense to work together to maximize resources, time and offer the best service and experience possible for residents.

“Over the course of the last year, Newport and Middletown have been working closely to align our response to this pandemic, and we’re confident that once mobilized, we’ll be well prepared to administer the vaccine to our entire Southern Aquidneck Island community,” Newport City Manager Joseph J. Nicholson, Jr. said. “We still have a ways to go until we can get back to some semblance of normalcy, but this joint vaccination site is one clear sign up hope.“

“We’re happy to be working together with the City of Newport on this critical effort,” Middletown Town Administrator Shawn J. Brown said. “While the situation is fluid and evolving day to day, we wanted to get word out to our residents that there is light at the end of the tunnel and we will be doing our absolute best to get each and every one from Middletown vaccinated in a prompt and orderly manner.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020, approximately 425,000 deaths have been reported across the United States. That includes more than 2,100 deaths in Rhode Island.

Locally, both communities have stepped up to try to keep their residents, business people and visitors safe. That’s included requiring people wear masks in buildings, proper distancing, limiting gatherings and other efforts intended to stop the spread of the virus.

Recently, Newport and Middletown officials learned from the state that the communities would be responsible for dispensing COVID-19 vaccinations. During a series of videoconferences this week, Newport and Middletown leaders agreed that more would be accomplished working together.

In addition to trained emergency personnel, the center will be staffed by qualified volunteers. For more information about how to register if you’re interested in helping, visit https://www.edwardkinghouse.org/rapid-testing-volunteers-needed/ online.

“Aquidneck Islanders have been stepping up from day one of this pandemic and the response we’ve had so far from our call for volunteers has been overwhelming,” said Newport Fire Chief Brian Dugan. “As we begin to roll out the vaccine, we’re reminding all of our residents to continue to do their parts to help stop the spread of the virus and to please sign up for our Emergency Alert system at www.CityofNewport.com/Alerts.”

“Our firefighters are in contact with people with COVID-19 on a daily basis and the protective measures work,” Middletown Fire Chief Robert McCall said. “Wear your mask, distance and wash your hands because next to the vaccine, those are the most failsafe measures we have.”