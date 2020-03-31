Rhode Island Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul A. Suttell has signed an executive order closing the Washington County McGrath Judicial Complex in South Kingstown and the Newport County Murray Judicial Complex in Newport effective April 1st.

“The number of court hearings taking place has been significantly reduced statewide, but it is especially true in Washington County and Newport County,” the judiciary said in a statement. “Emergency and essential matters in those two counties will be held at the Noel Judicial Complex (Kent County) 222 Quaker Lane) Warwick.”

The courthouses are also being closed to conserve resources and supplies.

