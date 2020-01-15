Newport Armory Antiques is moving to Broadway according to a Facebook post by Kirby Properties. The post says that the new location will be called Newport Marketplace and Antiques and located at 130 Broadway.

Armory Antiques was forced to close when the National Sailing Hall of Fame struck a deal with the city of Newport to move their headquarters from Annapolis to Newport.. The city soldt the upper two floors of the historic Armory building on Lower Thames Street to the National Sailing Hall of Fame for $1,685,000 in March of 2019.