Alright folks we have a missing adult female golden retriever in the First Beach/Cumberland Farms area. She’s wearing a blue collar and has a red leash.

Our fugitive has been on the run for 90 minutes. Average foot speed over uneven ground barring injuries is 4 miles-per-hour. That gives us a radius of 6 miles

What I need out of each and every one of you is a hard-target search of every gas station, residence, warehouse, farmhouse, henhouse, outhouse, boathouse, gatehouse and doghouse in that area. Checkpoints go up every 15 miles.

Your fugitive’s name is Frannie the Golden Retriever. Go get her!

Please call 401.688.3923