Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co., will be hosting a hand sanitizer “drive thru” for the public on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Pell Elementary School from 12pm – 2pm (prompt start, while supplies last)

Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. is producing hand sanitizer in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fighting the coronavirus is a nationwide call, and making hand sanitizer has become a concerted effort among breweries and distilleries across the US. Over the past couple of weeks we have all seen and experienced the shortage of hand sanitizer in the marketplace and Newport Craft joins with other U.S. breweries and distilleries to commit part of their operations to make and distribute hand sanitizer, and has been working around the clock to fill this need to help protect friends, family and neighbors.

Newport Craft will be passing out two 4oz bottles per person, while supplies last, as well as donating larger quantities to those businesses and non-profits in need.

As part of their community involvement and outreach, there will be no charge for this product as they would like to give back to the communities that have been supporting them over many years.

Please check their social media (Facebook – Instagram) and NewportCraft.com for future updates.