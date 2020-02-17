There’s a busy week ahead at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling!

On Monday, they’re hosting a Barrel Tasting: An Evening of Whiskey and Rum event from 7-9pm. Take a journey through the distilling process with their Master Distiller Brent Ryan. Brent will give you a behind-the-scenes tour and tasting of their rum and whiskey, alongside other unique spirits that haven’t finished aging and test batches. The evening’s schedule includes various tastings of our whiskeys and rums at different points in their development and an in-depth lesson with their Master Distiller.

You’re sure to walk away from this event with a stronger appreciation of the distilling process!

On Tuesday, they’re hosting An Evening of Barrel Aged Beer from 7-9 pm. Take a journey through the barrel-aged beer process with their Master Brewer, Derek Luke. Derek will give you a behind-the-scenes tour and tasting of beers aged in various types of spirit barrels. You will be able to taste the beer during the beginning, middle, and end process of creating a barrel-aged beer.

On Wednesday at 6pm, they’re hosting their 2020 Vertical Annual Tasting, featuring four hand-selected Newport Craft Brewing Annual Releases. These limited release beers are extremely rare, and most are no longer publicly available! This year’s lineup includes our ’10, ’15, ’17, and ’19 Annual Releases.

On Thursday, they’re hosting a open mic night with Wally’s Dogs from 5-8pm. Come to the brewery for live music, hot dogs, and delicious beer. Admission is free, Wally’s dogs will be hanging out serving up grub from 5-8pm and the open mic starts at 6pm. They’ll have a great lineup of local performers, a variety of tasty beers on tap, and hot dogs loaded with specialty toppings!

And on Friday, Saturday and Sunday Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Company and Milk & Honey Gourmet Cheeses are teaming up to bring you the flavors of Rhode Island. Experience a beer and cheese pairing of five locally brewed beers with five locally made cheeses that show off the best of The Ocean State.

Not a bad lineup if you ask me!