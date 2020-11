A Newport man has been indicted for child molestation. On November 4, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Darnell Lamb with one count of first-degree child molestation.

The alleged act occurred in the city of Newport sometime between June 6, 2018 and June 5, 2019. The Newport Police Department conducted the investigation.

Lamb is being held without bail at the ACI in Cranston and is scheduled to be arraigned on December 3, 2020 in Newport County Superior Court.