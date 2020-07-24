The Newport International Polo Series will host USA vs. Irish USA on Saturday, July 25 at 5pm, in a commemorative salute to the Irish Polo Team, ending its 28-year consecutive appearance streak, the only team to have participated every year since the Polo Series’ inaugural year in 1992.

“We miss the camaraderie of our long time Irish rivals, who have a devoted following of fans here in Newport,” comments Dan Keating, USA captain, who explains that “a 14-day quarantine in both directions, and current US restrictions on travelers from the UK and certain other countries will keep the Irish team and possibly other teams from participating this year.”

Under a State-approved plan including reduced capacity with socially-distanced tables in the Davitt Pavilion, fieldside Tailgates and Picnic Patches on the lawn from which to view the matches at the polo grounds, sold-out audiences have enjoyed the Newport International Polo Series polo matches every Saturday since Opening Day on June 6, where spectators have witnessed the timeless sport unfold across an argyle-patterned emerald green at Glen Farm, home of the Polo Series for the past 28 seasons, in a classic exhibition of horsemanship and valor, with host, the Newport Polo Club, where the home team – Newport/USA – meets challengers each season from around the world and as well as teams representing major US cities and regional rivals in one of Newport’s unique traditions & renown attractions.

The polo matches are one of destination Newport’s unique traditions & renown attractions, dating back to 1876 when Newport’s sporting set founded America’s first polo club.

Color commentary during the match was provided by our loquacious authority, William Crisp, the voice of Newport Polo. The match will conclude with the Newport Polo Fan Salute around the perimeter – a tradition originating at the Newport International Polo Series in 2003, and now emulated at polo clubs around the world, and the Veuve Clicquot Champagne Toast & Trophy Presentation awarding the sterling silver Trophy, a Liberty Bowl inaugurated in 1992.

The Polo Series is scheduled to continue for the next 9 weeks, every Saturday through September. .

The International Polo Grounds are located on the acreage of Glen Farm, 250 Linden Lane (off of Rte. 138) in Portsmouth, RI. This bucolic setting is the last 100 acres of a pre-colonial settlement from the 1600’s that became the Town of Portsmouth’s original gentlemen’s farm, an 800-acre manorial estate established during a Gilded Age movement of retreat from the high life into pastoral country acres.

Its classical 19th century stone barns and its park-like grounds were rehabilitated by Polo Series founder, Dan Keating in the early ‘90’s and continue to thrive as an equestrian & community recreational property, and home of the Polo Series.

Minutes from the bustling Newport waterfront, the Polo Grounds’ favorable proximity to the Sakonnet shore provides reliable cooling coastal effects, moderating afternoon temperatures and comfortable breezes, when much of the inland region experiences warmer conditions.

This is the 29th season of Newport International Polo Series, which has hosted teams from 34 nations including, Ireland, Germany, Spain, England, Argentina, France, Egypt, India, Australia, Costa Rica, Ghana, Canada, Chile, Jamaica, Nigeria, Portugal, New Zealand, Barbados, Scotland, South Africa, Hungary, Dominican Republic, Netherlands, Kenya, Brazil, China, Italy, Mexico, Sweden, Singapore, Monaco, Morocco, Peru, and Poland.