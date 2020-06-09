Kaestle Boos Associates, Inc., an architectural design firm with an office in Rumford, recently announced the newest addition to a staff of industry leading architects. Kate Jessup is an architect and Accredited Learning Environment Planner whose work includes K-12 projects of varying size and scope. She joins a team of architects at Kaestle Boos who specialize in the design of modern educational facilities that enhance 21st century learning opportunities.

“Kate brings a depth of knowledge and experience in the design of 21st century education facilities to our team,” said Brian Solywoda, Principal at Kaestle Boos. “She will play a valuable role in our continuous efforts to design schools that support and enhance modern education.”

In this role at Kaestle Boos, Kate’s responsibilities will begin at the onset of a project with the educational planning process including visioning and continue through project construction. Her new role allows her to contribute to the development of future-focused educational programs and master plans, compile and deliver executive reports, and research educational environments for students. She will work with students, teachers, designers, and contractors to deliver architectural solutions that exceed clients’ educational goals and accommodate 21st century teaching and learning practices. Kate’s recent experience includes Newport RIDE Stage 1 and 2 Submission and Schematic Design for Rogers High School, Providence Stages I & II Boston Public Schools’ 10-Year Educational and Facilities Master Plan, Somerville High School, and Providence Stages I & II.

“My educational design approach focuses on the idea that a rising tide lifts all boats. Every student thinks differently, and there is not one design solution that works for every school,” states Kate Jessup. “This position at Kaestle Boos is an amazing opportunity to concentrate on future-focused educational design that is rooted in an understanding of how students think and learn in order to create positive outcomes.”

At Kaestle Boos, Kate will continue to study proven methods and trends in education to best design spaces that work for all students and educators. She will integrate her significant research into design for special needs students to best understand how a school environment can positively affect students with challenges. She will serve as an advocate for students with a greater need through educational design.

Kaestle Boos Associates, Inc. is one of the nation’s leading educational facility design firms. With more than 50 years of experience, Kaestle Boos provides modern, secure, and innovative design solutions to successfully meet the rigorous demands of 21st century education.