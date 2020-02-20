Kayakers and dinghy owners take note: Now is the time to get your applications in for the Newport Harbormaster’s Office annual dinghy and kayak rack space lottery.

Spaces, which will be determined through a lottery system, will be determined with a random drawing scheduled to be held on March 4, at 9 a.m. at the Harbormaster Office, 39 America’s Cup Ave., with all welcome to attend.

In order to be eligible for the lottery, applicants must be at least 18 years old, and submit either a copy of their Newport voter regis­tration card or driver’s license with Newport address along with their application, postmarked no later than Feb. 29th.

When rack spaces are filled, any remaining names will be placed on a waiting list according to the order drawn from the lottery. Winners will be notified via email within one week of the drawing, and must pay and pick up a sticker no later than March 31, 2020. Unpaid stickers will be released to the next person on the waiting list until all available spaces are filled. Please note that the waiting list is only for applicants who submitted applications during the lottery period.

Applications are available at newportharbormaster.com (Under dinghy storage section) or to pick up in person at the Harbor­master’s Office, 39 Americas Cup Ave. Limit one per person, and one per dinghy or kayak. If you have any other questions, contact the Harbormaster’s Office at 401-845-5815.