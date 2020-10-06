The Newport Tree Conservancy is inviting the community to join in their effort to reforest Miantonomi Park. They have been planting about 30 trees per year and this year they have generous funding to double that to 60 trees.

With your help these trees will be for the community and planted by the community. All ages are welcome. Children accompanied by an adult. Masks and social distancing will be enforced.

Limited spots are available.

Volunteer Days: Tree Planting in Miantonomi Park

1 – 2:30pm Friday October 23rd or Saturday October 24th

Masks are required Open to all, no tools or experience necessary Volunteers must register by Wednesday Oct. 21st Water and snacks will be provided



SIGN UP AT

https://www.newporttreeconservancy.org/miantonomi

Miantonomi Park is Newport’s largest forest, but this critical woodland is currently under dire threat from invasive understory species. Japanese knotweed (Reynoutria japonica), bittersweet (Solanum dulcamara), multiflora rose (Rosa multiflora) and other dense, hard to remove shrubs are taking over the woodlands.

Approximately one third of the mature forest canopy has been lost in the past decade, letting in light to the forest floor and allowing these invasive species to out-compete native species. If left unchecked, these invaders will expand their territory indefinitely, replacing the current forest with an impenetrable wall of brush.

Over the last three years, Newport Public Services Department has made progress in controlling these understory invaders through an intensive mowing program. In order to cement this progress and re-establish native trees in the woodlands, the Newport Tree Conservancy has received funding to conduct a reforestation project within a half-acre plot on the southeast corner of the woodlands.

In 2019, in collaboration with The Newport Health Equity Zone, and local volunteers, the Newport Tree Conservancy planted 30 new native trees; a combination of Rhode Island’s State Tree, red maple (Acerrubrum), alongside larch (Larix laricina) & sassafras (Sassafras albidum).

This year, they are again asking for your help planting another group of native trees in the park. These new trees will help to stabilize current conditions in the woodlands providing competition to the invasive species.