Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are volunteering to take their Covid-19 vaccines on camera in an effort to build confidence to show the vaccine is safe and effective.

“I will be taking it, and I may take it on TV or have it filmed so people know that I trust this science,” Obama told SiriusXM’s “The Joe Madison Show”. “What I don’t trust is getting Covid.”

“People like Anthony Fauci, who I know, and I’ve worked with, I trust completely,” Obama continued. “So, if Anthony Fauci tells me this vaccine is safe, and can vaccinate, you know, immunize you from getting Covid, absolutely, I’m going to take it.”

“President Clinton will definitely take a vaccine as soon as available to him, based on the priorities determined by public health officials,” said Angel Urena, President Clinton’s press secretary. “And he will do it in a public setting if it will help urge all Americans to do the same.”

Freddy Ford, President Bush’s chief of staff, told CNN he willing to receive the vaccine on camera. “A few weeks ago, President Bush asked me to let Dr Fauci and Dr Birx know that, when the time is right, he wants to do what he can to help encourage his fellow citizens to get vaccinated.”

“First, the vaccines need to be deemed safe and administered to the priority populations. Then, President Bush will get in line for his, and will gladly do so on camera.”

A November Gallup poll found 58% of Americans are willing to receive a coronavirus vaccine. Public health experts say at least 60% to 70% of the population needs to take a vaccine to achieve “herd immunity.”

As of Thursday, America has seen 274,000 Covid-19 deaths.