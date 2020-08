A Saturday afternoon accident between a moped and an SUV has claimed the life of one person according to New Shoreham Police Chief Vincent Carlone. The accident happened around 2:30pm on Spring Street.

The victim is believed to be a 22-year-old-man.

Just last Sunday, Jackson Panus, 16, of Southport, CT died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle accident on West Side Road.

