Plymouth Rock has been vandalized with graffiti as the town prepares for the 400th anniversary of the pilgrims’ arrival in America.

The famous rock at the site of their 1620 landing was found covered with red graffiti.

We are saddened and sickened by the recent vandalism in our historic town. This is just one of our historic monuments that was hit. We will begin clean up as soon as possible and the police are investigating. pic.twitter.com/kQeTxO7sor — Melissa Arrighi (@MelissaArrighi) February 17, 2020

“Seeing this type of disrespect for the historic reminders of the Mayflower story is both sad and unsettling,” said Lea Filson, the executive director of the See Plymouth tourism group. “The outpouring of concern and anger over the incident has been a positive ending to a thoughtless gesture.”

The vandals also damaged four artworks in the shape of scallops, a project of local artists for the 400th anniversary, said Amy Naples, executive director of the Plymouth Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Thankfully the chamber staff and Town of Plymouth DPW Department were able to remove 90 percent of the graffiti off the shells and the Chamber will continue to touch up the shells this week,” Naples said. “The town has also been working hard all day to remove the graffiti off of the statues which unfortunately, requires a lot more work.”

Authorities say no arrests have been made and the site was open to tourists.

The celebration of the 400th anniversary is scheduled to begin in April.