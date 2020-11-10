From Middletown Superintendent of Schools, Rosemarie K. Kraeger:

—–

Dear Parents or Guardians:

On November 10, 2020, we were notified that a member of Aquidneck School tested positive for COVID-19. Staff have been working closely with RIDOH’s COVID-19 Unit to determine who had close contact with the person who tested positive. A “close contact” is defined as a person(s) who were within 6 feet of an infected person (with or without a mask) for at least 15 minutes, or having unprotected direct contact with secretions of a person with confirmed COVID-19 during the infectious period (i.e. an infected person coughs in another person’s face). All close contacts will be notified and advised to quarantine for 14 days.

If your child meets the definition of a close contact, you will be contacted by a RIDOH Case Investigator. Parents/Guardians should watch for any symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms of COVID-19 can include a cough, fever and chills, muscle and body aches, headache, runny nose or stuffy nose, sore throat, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, and recent loss of taste or smell. Children usually experience symptoms that are milder than adults.

If your child develops any of these symptoms, contact your child’s pediatrician or healthcare provider and call the K12 COVID Test Scheduling Service at 1-844-857-1814 in order to schedule a test. Students should not be charged any co-payments/deductible for testing per State and Federal guidance. Lack of insurance coverage will never stop someone from receiving a test.

The impacted classroom will be closed until November 24, 2020. Aquidneck School Principal, Mrs. Bulk, will be in direct contact with the families of that class. The classrooms, bathrooms, and other spaces used by the students and staff will be cleaned before students/staff return in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Should you have any questions, please contact me at 401-849-2122 or rkraeger@mpsri.net. For additional information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.ri.gov/covid/

Sincerely,

Rosemarie K. Kraeger

Superintendent of Schools