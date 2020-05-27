The Providence Performing Arts Center announced in a news release that they will remain closed through the end of 2020 due to the COVID epidemic.

“In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the safety and well-being of PPAC’s audiences and staff eclipse everything else – nothing is more important to us,” sais PPAC President and CEO J.L. “Lynn” Singleton. “So, in addition to following state and national pandemic guidance, we are taking a very cautious and measured approach to the re-opening of our theatre. PPAC will establish best practices, performed at the highest possible level, to enhance patron safety; more information and details will be announced at a later date.”

The Broadway Series will include “The Prom” (Jan. 23-29), “Oklahoma!” (March 2-7), “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations” (March 30-April 4) , “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” (April 6-11) , “My Fair Lady” (April 20-25) and “Mean Girls” (June 15-20).

The Encore Series will feature “RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour” (Feb. 12-14) and “An Officer and a Gentleman” (April 16-18).

Broadway specials “Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show” and “Jersey Boys” will return to PPAC in spring 2021, while “Dear Evan Hansen” has been postponed to October 2021.