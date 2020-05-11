Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH, the Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) provided an update on Rhode Island’s response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

Starting Monday, May 18th, restaurants will be able to begin limited outdoor dining in addition to their take-out, delivery, and drive-through operations. Restaurants will be required to operate under the following new regulations, among others:

• Dining will be by reservation only and groups may not exceed five people, in accordance with guidance on social gathering.

• Tables must be at least eight feet apart or separated by barriers, and no more than 20 tables will be allowed in any outdoor space.

• One-time-use paper menus, digital menus, or chalkboard menus will be recommended. • Condiments and utensils will either be single-use or sanitized between uses.

• All high-traffic areas will have to be frequently cleaned. Tables and chairs will be sanitized in between parties.

• All employees must wear face coverings, and all customers must wear face coverings when they are not eating.

• Self-service food stations like buffets and salad bars will be prohibited.

• Cashless and contactless payment methods will be encouraged. Pens and payment stations will be frequently cleaned.

• For now, no valet services will be allowed. Customers will be asked to park their own cars.

COVID-19 Data Update RIDOH announced 176 new cases of COVID-19 today. This brings Rhode Island’s case count to 11,450. RIDOH also announced eight new COVID-19 associated fatalities. Rhode Island’s number of COVID-19 associated fatalities is now 430.