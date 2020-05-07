Governor Gina M. Raimondo today announced that Rhode Island’s stay-at-home order will lift this Saturday, May 9th.

Phase 1 will begin with the following restrictions:

• Non-critical retail stores will reopen with capacity limits. • Elective medical procedures resume under safety guidelines. • Everyone who can work from home, should work from home. Offices will be permitted to start allowing people to come and go on a very limited basis. • Some state parks will reopen with limited parking.

Tomorrow, the Governor will issue a new executive order extending the ban on social gatherings of five people until May 22nd. In addition, the following orders will extend through May 22nd:

• Domestic Travel: Anyone coming to Rhode Island from any other state for a non-work-related purpose by any mode of transportation must self-quarantine for 14 days. This restriction will not apply to anyone traveling for medical treatment or to obtain necessities like groceries, gas, or medication. • Restaurant dine-in: Restaurants, bars, and cafes will remain closed to dine-in service. Wine and beer can still be sold with take-out orders. In addition, starting Saturday, restaurants and bars will be allowed to sell mixed drinks in sealed containers. • Businesses closures: Recreation and entertainment businesses will remain closed. This includes theaters, cinemas, bowling alleys, concert venues, museums, and zoos. Close-contact businesses will also remain closed. This includes gyms, fitness centers, yoga studios, hair salons, nail salons, barber shops, and tattoo parlors.

In addition, the following executive orders will be extended to June 5th:

• International Travel: Anyone coming to Rhode Island from outside of the country must self-quarantine for 14 days. • Quarantining: Anyone who has been diagnosed with coronavirus by a lab test or by a doctor who has assessed symptoms must isolate until cleared based on guidance from the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH). • Gun Permits: In keeping with a request from the Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association, the state has extended the time period that law enforcement has to complete a background for a gun permit from seven days to 30 days. • Telehealth: Health insurers must cover telemedicine for primary care, specialty care and mental and behavioral health care.

In Phase 1, places of worship will be allowed to reopen for groups of five only. Drive-in services are allowed as long as people remain in their cars. Funerals will be allowed to have a maximum of 10 people, as long as they are appropriately socially distanced. More guidance for religious settings will be available on ReopeningRI.com tomorrow.

COVID-19 Data Update RIDOH announced 325 new cases of COVID-19 today. This brings Rhode Island’s case count to 10,530. RIDOH also announced 18 new COVID-19 associated fatalities. Rhode Island’s number of COVID-19 associated fatalities is now 388.