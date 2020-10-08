From Governor Gina Raimondo:

Hello,

Yesterday, I discussed how important getting your flu shot is to our efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. One of the key reasons that Rhode Island has been a national leader in flu vaccination is that we have built the infrastructure to make getting your shot easy, fast, and inexpensive no matter where you live in the state.

Rhode Island’s leading vaccine program is governed by the State’s Vaccine Advisory Committee. Today, I announced that I am convening a special subcommittee of this group with the sole focus of planning for the COVID-19 vaccine.