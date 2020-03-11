The Redwood Library & Athenaeum announced this morning that all programming scheduled at the Redwood is cancelled starting today through the end of April. Benedict Leca, Executive Director stated, “We are closely following the advice of health experts and government officials and believe this is a prudent step towards safeguarding our members, staff and visitors.

When Rhode Island’s Governor, Gina Raimondo declared a State of Emergency she said, ‘This isn’t a time for panic. It is, however, a time for action.’ Today the Redwood is taking that action.”

Updates on future programming will be posted regularly on the institution’s website redwoodlibrary.org.