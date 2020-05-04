Governor Raimondo said Monday that she hopes to lift the stay-at-home order on May 9th clearing the way for Phase 1 of reopening Rhode Island’s economy. Non-critical retail businesses will be permitted to reopen given new capacity regulations.

Raimondo said that restaurants may be able to reopen toward the end of Phase 1 for outdoor dining only.

The goal of Phase 1 is slow and steady, patience and flexibility. Keep your networks small, stay close to home, but the good news is we will get to start leaving our homes. Wear masks, avoid crowds, maintain 6′ distance.

In Phase 1, non-critical retail stores that have been closed will be allowed to reopen in-person operations, with capacity restrictions. Pre-ordering and in-store pick-up is the best option. Also allow limited in person browsing.

During Phase 1, everyone who can work from home should continue to for 2 more weeks. If you need to head into the office on a one-off basis, OK. Employers should begin taking steps immediately to prepare for eventually bringing more employees back into the office.



Restaurants: Inside closed, except people coming in for pick-up orders. Curbside pick-up. Outdoor seating tables must be set up in a way that ensures social distancing. Reservation only. No menus, condiments, and silverware will be individually wrapped. Masks are needed.