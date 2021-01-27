Rep. Deborah Ruggiero believes that elected leaders should not be placed ahead of any other groups in receiving COVID-19 vaccinations.

“As much as I look forward to receiving the vaccine, I personally do not want to be vaccinated ahead of seniors and other vulnerable people who are at a high risk for serious illness or death if they were to contract the virus,” said Representative Ruggiero. “Elected officials should not get special treatment. We should be vaccinated whenever our personal age group or risk group is called. I would much rather see the people who are most at risk get the protection they need as soon as possible.

“I understand how eager everyone is to get the vaccine and we all have to do our part during this terrible pandemic. But doing our part means waiting your turn. So, I’ll get the vaccine when my age group is called. Meanwhile, I will keep wearing a mask, social distancing and washing my hands. I urge everyone to do the same so we can stay safe and get to the other side of this pandemic as soon as possible,” she said.