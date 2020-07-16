The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 12.4 percent in June, the Department of Labor and Training announced Thursday. The June rate was down 4.0 percentage points from the revised May rate of 16.4 percent. Last year the rate was 3.6 percent in June.

The U.S. unemployment rate was 11.1 percent in June, down from 13.3 percent in May. The U.S. rate was 3.7 percent in June 2019.

The number of unemployed Rhode Island residents — those residents classified as available for and actively seeking employment — was 68,400, down 17,400 from May. Over the year, the number of unemployed residents increased by 48,400.

The number of employed Rhode Island residents was 481,500, up 44,800 from May. Last June there were 534,500 employed Rhode Island residents.

The Rhode Island labor force totaled 549,800 in June, up 27,300 from May and down 4,700 from June 2019 (554,500).

Rhode Island-Based Jobs

The number of Rhode Island based jobs totaled 443,600 in June, an increase of 21,000 from the revised May figure of 422,600. The job gain in June reflects a partial resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed in March and April due to the coronavirus pandemic, which consumed 98,100 jobs. Through June, 33,300 or just over one-third of the 98,100 lost jobs have been recovered.

The Accommodation and Food Services sector added 8,400 jobs in June as employment jumped sharply within both segments of this sector. Together, in May and June, the Accommodation and Food Services sector has recovered 43 percent or 14,800 of the 34,200 jobs that were lost in March and April.

Employment increased by 4,600 in Health Care & Social Assistance in June, led by gains in offices of dentists, offices of physicians and outpatient care centers.

In June, Retail Trade, led by gains reported in building material and supply dealer stores, added 3,900 jobs. Retail Trade has recovered nearly two-thirds of the 9,400 jobs lost in March and April.

Educational Services added 2,100 jobs in June and has recouped just over seventy-five percent of the 4,200 jobs lost during the pandemic.

The Arts, Entertainment & Recreation and Other Services sectors each added 1,400 jobs in June. Amusement, gambling and recreation industries propelled the Arts, Entertainment & Recreation sector, while civil and social organizations reported strong job growth in Other Services. Professional & Business Services added 1,300 in June, led by employment gains reported within landscaping services.

The Manufacturing and Financial Activity sectors each added 500 jobs in June, while the Construction and Transportation & Utilities sectors added 100 jobs each.

Government employment dropped by 3,200 in June, led by declines reported within state government. Also, in June, the Wholesale Trade sector lost 200 jobs.

Due to the unprecedented pandemic related employment declines in March and April, all employment sectors reported year over year declines in June, led by the Accommodation & Food Services (-18,400), Health Care & Social Assistance (-8,200), Professional & Business Services (-7,200), Other Services (-5,800) and Government (-4,500) sectors.

In addition, Arts, Entertainment & Recreation (-3,200), Retail Trade (-2,800), Transportation & Utilities (-2,600), Construction (-1,900), Manufacturing (-1,800) and Wholesale Trade (-1,300) reported sizable job declines between June 2019 and June 2020. Smaller yearly declines were noted in Financial Activities (-800), Information (-500) and Educational Services (-200).

Manufacturing Hours and Earnings

In June, production workers in the Manufacturing sector earned $19.91 per hour, down seventy-five cents from May, but up six cents from June 2019.

Manufacturing employees worked an average of 37.2 hours per week in June, up two and three-tenth hours over the month, but down one and two-tenth hours from a year ago.

Methodology: The unemployment figures are based largely on a survey of households in Rhode Island and measure the unemployment status of people who live in the state. Unemployment rates prior to 1976 are not recognized by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) as official since the methodology used at that time is not comparable to today’s methods. The establishment of employment figures is derived from a survey of businesses in Rhode Island and measures the number of jobs in the state. Rhode Island labor market information is available at www.dlt.ri.gov/lmi. Additional information on procedures for producing Current Employment Statistics (CES) estimates is available on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/sae/cesprocs.htm. BLS will be releasing all states’ June labor force data and job counts on July 17, 2020. The Department of Labor and Training is scheduled to release the July 2020 labor force figures and job counts at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020