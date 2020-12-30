Rhode Island has made Travel + Leisure’s list of the 50 Best Places to Travel in 2021

Here’s what they had to say:

“Even for the compulsive jetsetters among us, it’s a simple truth that most travel stories are aspirational in the best of times. There are too many incredible places to see, not enough vacation days, and sometimes we all have to content ourselves with scrawling another spot on the bucket list and hoping the stars align.

But this year, as we all sat at home and watched the world come to a halt, “aspirational” took on new meaning. When restrictions relaxed this summer, the familiar wanderlust crept back in. With even the most straightforward international getaways ruled out, and many travelers still hesitant to hop on a plane, even simple trips — scenic drives, camping weekends, staycations across town — suddenly felt novel and luxurious. With the first vaccines now rolling out, it seems the end of our long international nightmare is finally (finally!) in sight. In anticipation of that moment, we’ve once again compiled our annual list of the best places to travel in the coming year — with one twist. In honor of our revived appreciation for the discoveries to be made in our own backyards, this year’s list features 50 dynamic, of-the-moment destinations — all right here in the United States.”

RHODE ISLAND Known for its Colonial seaside towns and Gilded Age mansions, Rhode Island is a destination steeped in history. But it’s become a modern hot spot recently with the openings of several new properties. The Wayfinder Hotel in Newport, created by a group of locals, touts its anti-nautical design vibe — visit the on-site restaurant, Nomi Park, for traditional New England fare with a twist. And the past blends with the present at Providence’s new hotel, the Beatrice, once the 1887 Exchange Building. Now, it’s a 47-room boutique property within walking distance of the university city’s buzzing downtown. And there are even options for outdoor enthusiasts thanks to the opening of the 3,500-acre Preserve Sporting Club & Residences in Richmond, from the team behind Ocean House. The one-of-a-kind wilderness retreat features an 18-hole golf course, zip line, mountain biking, rock climbing, kayaking, archery, and more. The pint-size state is having such a moment, luxury travel company Black Tomato even included a stop at the Vanderbilt in Newport on a New England road trip itinerary launched as part of its curated Take the Open Road with Auberge and Black Tomato collection. Of course, the classic experiences are just as appealing: You can’t leave the Ocean State without making a pilgrimage to try the epic Sunday brunch at Castle Hill Inn, overlooking Narragansett Bay. —Jordi Lippe-McGraw

Here are our thoughts for Newport:

Where to stay:

If you’re visiting Newport, book your stay at Gurneys Newport Resort & Marina, they are hands down the nicest big hotel in Newport and their seaside location on Goat Island with 360° water views and the seclusion of a private island is just a jaunt from the shops and eateries of downtown Newport.

Looking for something with a luxurious modern charm that’s uniquely Newport?

Checkout the Hilltop Inn! Located in the heart of Newport, Rhode Island, the Inn offers an exacting standard of service in a fabulous central location. The Hilltop has been meticulously restored to its original splendor, offering guests private rooms with Jacuzzi tubs, the finest linens, and all of the comforts of home in a luxurious setting amidst bustling Newport!

Eats:

If you’re looking for some great spots to dine, we recommend hitting up local favorites such as Tavern on Broadway, Fluke, LaForge Casino Restaurant, Malt, The Clarke Cooke House, and The Deck!

Party:

The party never stops at The Clarke Cooke House, Tavern on Broadway and LaForge are the go-to spots for locals all year round

Don’t miss:

No trip to Newport is complete without a trip to the Audrain Automobile Museum.

Taste the flavor:

Swing by the Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. and sample some of their award winning creations.

Founded in 1999 by four college friends, Newport Storm Brewery was the original production craft brewery in Rhode Island. They created more than 100 distinctive beers while keeping things local and authentic. From their flagship Hurricane Amber Ale to seasonal brews made with Rhode Island grown ingredients, to beers aged in rum barrels, the brewery has been in the vanguard of craft brewing for nearly 20 years.

In 2006 the crew began distilling craft spirits. They were the first distillery in Rhode Island in 135 years and currently produce whiskey, a single barrel rum, and an overproof white rum.

Dress for success:

Newport’s First Lady Deborah Winthrop owns the premier women’s boutique on Aquidneck Island with hip and chic clothing, bra sized swimwear and a the largest selection of lingerie around. Deborah and her staff are all expert bra fitters. The right bra will make you look and feel 10 years younger and 10lbs lighter!! Swing by and see for yourself.

Get in shape:

Visit our friends at Pulse (Newport) and Bullfrog Fit (Portsmouth) for all of your workout and personal training needs.