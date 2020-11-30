via Governor Gina Raimondo:

Beginning Monday, November 30th, Rhode Island is entering a two-week pause. These temporary restrictions are crucial to prevent overwhelming our hospital system, save lives, and avoid a more severe lockdown. You can watch the video below for a list of the rules that will be in effect during the pause, or read on to see the list in writing.

The following will remain open:

All Pre-K-8 classrooms will stay open. Health experts like Brown’s Dr. Ashish Jha have advocated for keeping these schools open, and we know how important in-person learning is for kids’ intellectual, social, mental, and nutritional health.

Childcare is essential for working parents, and we’ve been able to operate a safe childcare system that has become a national model during COVID.

Manufacturing and construction jobs, with regular surveillance testing for workers.

Personal services like hair and nail salons.

Healthcare appointments. Please do not put these appointments off. We saw that in the spring, and today we’re seeing significant delayed health issues.

The following will be limited during the pause:

Superintendents may choose to shift high schools to limited in-person learning. Students with special learning needs and others who need in-person instruction must continue to receive it.

Social gatherings are still limited just to those in your immediate household.

Indoor dining will be scaled back to 33% capacity and continue to close early. Restaurants will be required to only seat members from the same household together at one table indoors.

Retail will stay open with the existing capacity limits of 1 person per 100 sq. ft. for most retail and 1 person per 150 sq. ft. for big box stores.

Houses of worship can remain open, but with a maximum of 25% capacity, and we encourage everyone to consider worshipping virtually.

The following will be closed during this two-week pause:

Most colleges and universities are finishing their semesters remotely.

All offices that can work remotely are strongly encouraged to do so.

Bar areas in restaurants and bars will be closed for the full two weeks. Drinks can still be served to customers seated at tables.

Recreational venues like bowling alleys, theaters, and casinos will also be fully closed, as will indoor sporting facilities, gyms and all group fitness classes, and organized sports other than college and professional sports.