Rhode Island State Police today released details of three, separate early-morning incidents on Route 95 that resulted in fatalities. Two of the incidents were single-car crashes that resulted in the death of the driver. The third fatality was a good Samaritan who stopped to help at another crash.

At approximately 1:31 AM, State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Route 95 North in the area of Branch Avenue in Providence. Upon arrival, Troopers observed one vehicle, which had left the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The operator was ejected from the vehicle and he was pronounced dead on scene. State Police identified the sole occupant of the vehicle as Joseph Abreau, age 22, of Providence, Rhode Island. Speed appears to be a contributing factor and the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact State Police Lincoln barracks at (401) 444-1100.

At approximately 1:44 AM, State Police responded to a rollover crash on Route 95 North in the area of Exit 30 in Pawtucket. As Troopers arrived, they were advised that a good Samaritan, who stopped to render aid to a passenger in the rolled over vehicle, was struck by a red colored vehicle, that then fled. The good Samaritan was pronounced dead at the scene. She was an off-duty nurse and has been identified as Jennifer Toscano, age 34, of Stoughton, Massachusetts.

Shortly thereafter, Troopers located the red suspect vehicle that struck Ms. Toscano on 95 North. The driver, identified as Luis Baez, age 22, of 180 Hyde Park Avenue, Apartment 1, Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts. Rhode Island State Police have charged Mr. Baez with:

• Driving under the influence of liquor and or drugs, resulting in death • Driving so as to endanger, resulting in death • Leaving the scene of an accident, resulting in death • Operating on a suspended license, first offense

Mr. Baez is being held and will be arraigned in Providence District Court on Monday November 2, 2020. The investigation into the rollover crash and the resulting fatal pedestrian crash continues. Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact State Police Lincoln barracks at (401) 444-1100.

At approximately 1:49 AM, State Police responded to a single car crash on Route 95 North near Exit 3 in Richmond. A preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2015 Hyundai Sonata left the right side of the roadway, struck several light poles and a tree, and was then engulfed in flames. Several good Samaritans stopped and were able to remove the sole occupant of the burning vehicle, identified as Brian Joseph Scacciaferro, age 25, of Niantic, Connecticut. Mr. Scacciaferro was transported to Kent County Hospital by rescue personnel but died as a result of his injuries. This crash remains under investigation, but speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors.

State Police encourage anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has additional information to call State Police Hope Valley barracks at (401) 444-1068.

“This was a terrible morning on our highways and one I hope to never see again,” said Colonel James M. Manni, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Director of the Rhode Island Department of Public Safety. “Alcohol, excessive speed and reckless driving appear to be factors in these incidents and as a result, three families have lost loved ones. Last night’s tragic death of a Good Samaritan – truly the first responder at the scene of a crash – is a horrifying reminder that we have a shared responsibility to make our roads safe.”

“We have increased patrols and we respond to every call, but bad behavior continues to make our highways incredibly dangerous and these deaths were all preventable. We need motorists to slow down, buckle up, and not drive impaired. If you see someone driving dangerously, we encourage you to call 911 and help us to make our roadways safer.”

The crashes are currently being investigated by members of the State Police Lincoln and Hope Valley barracks as well as investigators from the State Police Detective Bureau, State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit and State Police Forensic Service Unit.