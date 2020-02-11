The Senate today passed legislation introduced by Sen. Frank S. Lombardi (D-Dist. 26, Cranston) that would mandate the towing of cars that are illegally parked in handicapped parking spaces.

The bill (2020-S 2090) specifies that any vehicle parked illegally in a properly marked handicapped space would be towed at the owner’s expense.

“Parking illegally in a handicapped space is one of the most unconscionable of petty crimes,” said Senator Lombardi. “Most of us have witnessed this happening at one time or another. It’s infuriating and frustrating. This legislation would direct law enforcement to have the vehicle towed in addition to citing the vehicle’s owner with a fine.”

The bill would amend the existing law, which calls for a $100 fine for a first violation, a $175 fine for a second violation, and a $325 fine for a third or subsequent violation.

It also specifies that the parking spaces must be properly marked with a blue-and-white international symbol of access sign with the words “Handicapped Parking,” “Disability Parking,” “Disabled Parking,” or “Reserved Parking.”

The measure now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.