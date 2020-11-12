Barbara Ann (Whitford) Nass, 88, a lifelong resident of Newport, RI, passed away peacefully in her home November 11, 2020. Barbara was the wife of Robert W. Nass.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, October 9, 1932, she was the daughter of the late James P. Whitford and the late Agnes E. (Downes) Whitford. In addition to her husband Robert, she leaves her son Robert W. Nass Jr. of Middletown, her daughter Elizabeth Ann Nass of Portsmouth, daughter Susan M. Calhoun and son-in-law Scott Calhoun of Waco, TX. She was grandmother to James R. Nass of Portsmouth, J. Luke Calhoun of Austin, TX and Veronica M. Jackson along with her husband Cameron of Allen, TX.

Barbara is also survived by her brother and three sisters; Timothy P. Whitford of Newport, Mary E. Martin and her husband Steve of Portsmouth, Kathleen (Kiki) Finn of Newport, and Jane F. Vincelette and her husband Steve of Saunderstown.

She was the sister of the late James P. Whitford Jr., William Dalton Whitford, and John F. Whitford. Barbara grew up on the Point and some of her most cherished younger memories were walking from Cherry Street to play at Battery Park amongst the blue rocks.

She graduated from St. Catherine’s Academy in 1950, and later received her BA from Salve Regina University. Barbara met her husband Robert while working at The People’s Library of Newport. They were married 67 years. Later Barbara was the Curriculum Librarian and Acquisitions Supervisor at Salve Regina College Library. In addition, Barbara was the owner of ‘Misty Isles Imports’ on Brick Market Place and manager of Walden Books on Bellevue Avenue. Later in her career she was employed by the Newport Adult Learning Center as a GED instructor and coordinator of the Diploma Plus Program.

A private burial will take place for the family. Next year on Barbara’s October 9th birthday, a Memorial Mass will be given to honor her life.

The family is grateful for the exceptional care received at Newport Hospital, John Clarke Nursing Center, and thereafter with Visiting Nurse and Home Hospice.

Donations if wished to Newport Housing Hotline, PO Box 3833, Newport, RI 02840.

Condolences may be sent to Robert W. Nass, John Clarke Nursing Center, #19B, 600 Valley Road, Middletown, RI 02842.