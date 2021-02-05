Donna Johnson, age 68, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on January 20, 2021.

Donna was born in Newport, RI to John Cochran and Irene (Seaman) Hurley.

“There’s magic in a mother’s touch, and sunshine in her smile.”

‘To all of my friends and family, I’d like to say I’m thankful for all of our beautiful years. I enjoyed my life as a daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, a witness, a true Newporter, dedicated moped rider and beach goer. For 40 years working as a nurse on Bellevue Ave., I loved my work and made many friends. I gave you all of my love and now it’s time to travel alone to be with my family. I won’t be far away, I’ll be near, for life goes on, through Terry, Nub’iel and Empress. I’ll be here waiting with God, Amen’

Donna is survived by her daughter, Terry Johnson, her siblings, Alethea Douglas, Frances Vales, Cathy Cannon, Frank Cochran, Robert Cochran and James Hurley, her granddaughter, Nub’iel Johnson, and will also be missed by her great-granddaughter, Empress Adu.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Cochran, Irene and Francis Hurley, her sister, Terri Cochran and her brother, Stanley Hurley.

Services for Ms. Donna Johnson will be private due to current restrictions. There will be a drive by at 21 Pearl St, Newport 1:00-3:00. Video testimonials will be done from your car for the family.