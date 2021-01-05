Edmund B. Silveria, 92, of Portsmouth, passed away on January 2, 2021 in Newport Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Mary (Escobar) Silveria for 66 years.

Born in Fairhaven, MA, he was the son of the late Joseph and Rose (Bartlett) Silveria and brother of the late Joseph H. Silveria.

Besides his wife Mary he leaves their children, Thomas Silveria and his wife Sheli, Paul Silveria, Marie Williams and her husband Michael all of Portsmouth, Diane Andrews of Middletown and his sister Diane Silveria of Portsmouth. He was the grandfather of Charlotte Mary and Thomas B. Silveria, Josh and his wife Justine and Morgan Williams, and Mitchell III and Alexandria Marie Andrews and great-grandfather of Mikayla, Mitchell IV, Rosemary and Alexander Andrews, and Francis Williams, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

After serving in the army, he returned to Rogers High School, graduated from Bryant College with an associate’s degree and remained active in the Army Reserves until 1991.

He retired from the Naval Underwater Systems Center (NUSC) in 1983. His real work began once he retired. He was active with St Barnabas Church, the Knights of Columbus, Phelan’s Florist, St Vincent de Paul Society, AARP, the Portsmouth Senior Center, 7 Castles Club, the list goes on.

He loved his church and senior center dinner dances, his books, and was an avid card player, pitch and cribbage being favorites, playing his last game of pitch the Tuesday before Christmas. He enjoyed his breakfasts out with his friends, watching his children’s, grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s sports and school performances, and dinner every Monday night with his family.

He was a caring and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and to any who needed his help including his brothers and sisters in-law.

Calling hours will be held, Thursday, 7 January 2021 from 4-6pm in St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Please remember Physical distancing and face masks are mandatory.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, 8 January 2021 at 10am in St. Barnabas Church and will be live-streamed at sbportsmouthri.net/EdmundSilveriaFuneral

Donations in his memory may be made to the St. Barnabas Church Building Fund, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.