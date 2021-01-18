James D. Wilkinson, 78, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on January 17, 2021 at Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence from complications due to COVID19.

James was born, April 20, 1942, in Newport, RI to late Henry and Ruth Wilkinson.

James was married to the love of his life, Barbara (Canard) Wilkinson for 58 years.

Jim was a member of the Portsmouth Senior Center for many years. Jim and Barbara loved going to all their grandchildren’s concerts, baseball games, horse shows, and other extracurricular activities. Jim loved tending to his beautiful flower beds and working with his hands doing projects around the house and yard. Jim worked for Newport Creamery for over 30 years in the production plant on West Main Road in Middletown, before retiring. In retirement, Jim worked seasonally for Chase Farms where he continued to enjoy his passion for gardening and flowers.

James is survived by his wife, Barbara, and their children, James D. Wilkinson Jr. and his wife Mary Jane, of Portsmouth and Lisa Camara and her husband Joel, also of Portsmouth. He is also survived by his siblings; , Jack Wilkinson, of Michigan, Peggy Whittenhagen, of Michigan and Richard Wilkinson of Newport, and his grandchildren; Matthew and Benjamin Wilkinson, and Andrew, Eric, and Samantha Camara.

Due to restrictions in place because of COVID19, his Funeral Mass will be private, at St. Anthony’s Church in Portsmouth, on Wednesday January 20, 2021.

Burial, which is also private, will follow in Trinity Cemetery in Portsmouth, Rhode Island.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of the donor’s choice.