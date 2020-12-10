Jean Callahan Coyne passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on December 8, 2020.

Born at home in Newport on March 30, 1927 to William and Kathleen (Fitzpatrick) Callahan, Jean was a sister to the late Marie Sullivan and Helen Anne Burns and niece to her beloved late aunt, Vivie O’Connor and uncle, Christie Fitzpatrick.

Family was everything to Jean and together with her beloved husband, Bud, they loved and nurtured ten children: Cathy, Bill (Amelia), Kevin, Beth Desrosiers (Jerry), Maureen Cosimini, Bobby (Nancy), Ray, Colleen Hochstetler (Mark), Stephen and Eileen Rearick (Scott).

Jean took such joy in being a Nana to her grandchildren: Raymond (Nora) and Erin Coyne; Shawn Coyne (Mary); Nicole, Rachel and Jason Desrosiers; Abby Cosimini; Caitlin and Matthew Coyne; Kevin and Brendan Hochstetler and Jenna Frank (Chris); and Gage, Maggie, Shea and Emma Rearick as well as her great-grandchildren: Dahlton, John, Linda, Breckan, Kordelia, Thierry, Katy and Thea. Jean is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as many cousins and by her best friends, Claire Dias and Rena (Murphy) Gillis.

Jean was predeceased by her husband, Raymond T. (Bud) Coyne and her sons Bill, Kevin and Raymond.

Faith played an important role in Jean’s life and she was a life-long communicant of St. Augustin Church. Jean was very active in many aspects of her church and had a long devotion to St. Frances of Rome.

A long-time member of Gooseberry Beach, Jean loved being in and near the ocean. She was an avid gardener and spent many hours tending to her flowers each year. Jean especially loved seeing the first bulbs of spring, heralding the coming of the warm summer sun.

Special thanks to Beacon Hospice for the gentle and compassionate care they showed to Jean over the last few months.

Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, December 12 at St. Augustin’s Church, corner Carroll & Harrison Ave, Newport at 10:00 AM. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Augustin Church Fund, PO Box 357, Newport, RI 02840 or to Beacon Hospice, 1130 Ten Rod Road Suite A205, North Kingstown, RI 02852.

Due to Covid-19, seating is limited in church and masks are required.