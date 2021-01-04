Joseph C. Kriner, Jr. age 60, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on December 31, 2020.

Joe was born in Newport, RI to the late Joseph Kriner Sr. and Jean (DeWick) Kriner. Joe was a 1979 graduate of Rogers High School.

He considered himself lucky to be able to make his passion for cooking his career. Joe enjoyed many years as a chef at the LaForge Casino Restaurant and the Mooring Restaurant. Later he stepped away from the kitchen but still worked in foodservice, visiting his colleagues as a sales rep for local liquor distributors throughout the state of RI. He was generous with his time and energy, and often donated to local organizations including the Aquidneck Island Police Parade and working as a youth sports coach earlier in life. When he wasn’t working, Joe enjoyed time outdoors, walking, biking, and the love-hate relationship with golf. He also enjoyed traveling, usually to somewhere nice and warm.

Joseph is survived by his son Joseph Kriner III of Newport, his siblings Lavenia Tasso (Arthur) of Newport, Mitch Kriner (Diana) of Newport, Loretta Jean Kriner of Pennsylvania, and Lynn Floriano (Mario) of Fall River, MA, his brother-in-law Manny Floriano, and several loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister Evelee Floriano, and his parents Joseph and Jean Kriner.

Due to current conditions, funeral services will be private. There will be a celebration of Joe’s life held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Three Angels Fund, PO Box 4003, Middletown, RI 02842 or Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice (go to visitingnursehh.org to donate).