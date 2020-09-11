Katherine L. Strack, 87, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away at Newport Hospital on September 6th.

Katherine was born in Newport, RI to the late Raymond Bryer and Catherine (Downes) Bryer. She was the wife of the late William L. Strack.

Katherine is survived by her three children, Margaret S. Smith of Portsmouth, William L. Strack of Newport, and James R. Strack of Portsmouth and her granddaughter Megen Smith of Concord, California. She also left behind many nieces, nephews and friends.

Katherine graduated from St. Catherine’s Academy. Her crowning achievement was winning the French award during her time there. After school, she went on to a long career at the Surface Warfare Officer School. She retired after 28 years. Katherine worked in the administration where she loved the people. In her spare time, she enjoyed her shopping excursions with her daughter and granddaughter. They took many trips to Boston and New York City. Another one of her favorite activities was going to Gooseberry Beach in the days of summer.

Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Strack, and her parents, Raymond and Catherine Bryer.

Services for Katherine will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude at https://www.stjude.org/.