“She’s got a smile that it seems to me

Reminds me of childhood memories

Where everything

Was as fresh as the bright blue sky

Now and then when I see her face

She takes me away to that special place

And if I’d stare too long

I’d probably break down and cry”

Kelly Sylvia, 43, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, passed away on December 20, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.

Kelly was born January 25, 1977, in Fall River, MA, to Charles and Robin Soares.

Kelly loved to travel and listen to her favorite music, especially Guns N’ Roses. One of her favorite places to be was at the beach on a full moon, enjoying a drink and the cool ocean air. You better believe that if there is a bonfire in heaven she is definitely there, and probably started it.

She was always up for an adventure and would often be seen heading to one in her Jeep Wrangler, with the top down. Her smile was contagious, and she would do anything for the people she loved. Kelly was a fighter, and many will tell you, she is the strongest person they have ever known.

Kelly is survived by her children, Justin and Jacob Sylvia who she was incredibly proud of, her parents, Charles and Robin Soares who created this amazing human, and her sister Holly Soares, her partner in crime. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins and people who loved and cared for her.

Funeral Services and burial will be private. A celebration of life will take place at South Shore Beach, date & time

TBD, ISHBY.