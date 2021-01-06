Marion C. Aguiar, 77, of Newport, RI, passed away on December 31, 2020. Marion was born in Newport, RI to her parents Francis Clarke and Mary (Mello) Clarke. Marion was the wife to the late Frank Aguiar.

Marion is survived by her daughter Marion F. Aguiar, three grandchildren Justin Palmer of North Kingstown, RI, Elizabeth Palmer of East Greenwich, RI, William Palmer of Murrieta, CA and six great grandchildren, as well as three brothers, Francis Clarke of Newport, RI, Vincent Clarke of Middletown, RI, and Thomas Clarke of Charlestown, RI and four sisters Anna Coleman of Oklahoma, Mary Bona of Middletown, RI, Barbara Waring of Portsmouth, RI and Stephanie Daniels of South Carolina, and she leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter Jayonna Ardrey and two brothers William Clarke and Kenneth Clarke.

Marion grew up on the Point in Newport, RI and liked crafting, gardening and loved spending days at the beach.

Service will be held at a later date at St. Joseph’s Church in Newport.