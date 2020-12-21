Michael Radkovich, of Newport, passed away peacefully, but unexpectedly, surrounded by his family on December 15, 2020. He was 69. Michael was born in Newport Rhode Island to Daniel and June Radkovich. Michael married Donna (Elichalt) Radkovich of Falmouth, Massachusetts on September 9, 1978.

Michael was known by many names, Mike, Rat and to the family, he is the Doctah. Michael was also many things to many different people; coach, mentor, guitar guru & singer, the Duke of Data, Mr. Wizard, bartender, inspector, golfing buddy and master cooker. The list can go on and he excelled at them all!

If you were lucky enough to see him on a Sunday, you may have been luckier still to have one of his infamous Bloody Mary’s. Always made to order and always made with love. Whether you were at the “Tavern, on Memorial” or at the house, he would shake you up a glass, and then he’d say “slide into this!”.

As a young man, Michael dedicated his time to the Boys & Girls Club working at the Church Street and Park Holm clubs. Michael worked as a camp counselor and took the kids to Camp Grosvenor in the summer where he taught the kids how to build wikki ups. He also loved coaching basketball at the Boys Club. There are many Flo Harvey trophies in his office – he was so proud of all of his boys.

Michael met the love of his life and best friend at Salve Regina University. Michael and Donna met through mutual Salve friends, you know who you are, and they hit it off. They got engaged on the docks of Christie’s, and “re-upped” every year at the same place until the restaurant closed. They found other spots near the water but Christie’s would always be their favorite. Donna and Michael were together for 45 wonderful and crazy years together. Their faith and work ethic were passed along to their two children, Alexis and Peter.

Michael spent the majority of his career at Electric Boat where he started in 1980 and retired in 2013. Michael was the go-to and because of his top-secret level clearance he really couldn’t tell us what he did – “or he would have to…well you know”. His thirty-three years at the Boat were stressful but he loved every moment and the crew he worked with. During retirement, he continued software development with his brother, Tommy. The long phone calls were full of technical terms and it made Michael very happy to work alongside his brother to create new ways of collecting data. Even at home he was the help desk – our personal in-house tech support.

His love of music always filled our home. When his kids were young, you could hear the Beatles and James Taylor coming from their bedrooms for a nightly rock concert before bed. It drove Donna crazy. The 12-string guitar would find its way-out to play American Pie and other classics. At Thanksgiving, he would sing all the words to Alice’s Restaurant and performing carols at Christmas were some of his favorite ways to celebrate. He loved to cook! He let us all know that what he made, “You can’t get this downtown!” and “You know I’m a pretty good cooker you know!”. After a few trips to New Orleans, he really embraced the southern cuisine. Roasted Oysters, Chicken and Andouille Gumbo and a Shrimp Etouffee were on his menu. Don’t be fooled, even with this incredible home cooked delicious food, he’d have either a hand full of Reese’s or Oreos after dinner.

Michael is survived by his wife, Donna, his children Alexis Radkovich and Peter Radkovich, his brothers Tom Radkovich and his wife Beth, Steven Radkovich and Robert Radkovich, and his Step Mother Alice Radkovich. He also leaves, Patricia Elichalt, Donald and Tricia Elichalt, Tricee and Phil Pierce, Andre Elichalt and Jean and Tuptim Elichalt, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews and so many friends that we can’t name them all because the newspaper would run out of ink.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and June Radkovich and his brother-in-law Etienne Elichalt.

Services for Michael will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 9:30 at St. Joseph’s Church, Broadway at Mann Avenue, Newport. Michael’s Funeral Mass with be livestreamed, you can view by clicking on this link, https://my.gather.app/remember/michael-radkovich

The family plans to have a Celebration of Life next summer. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael memory can be made to the Newport County Boys and Girl Club.