Pedro “Fred” Almanzor passed away peacefully on April 16th, 2020 at his home in Newport, Rhode Island at the age of 93. He spent his final days surrounded by his family. Fred was born on the 29th of April 1926 in the town of Mendez, the Philippines, to Teodoro and Composa Aure Almanzor. His siblings Maura, Leonida, Aurea and Emiliano have all passed.

He is survived by his wife Lynn Almanzor, his son Ted Almanzor, daughter Bunny Colburn and her husband Robert, son Max Almanzor, granddaughter Kelly Barbarisi and Husband Derek, granddaughter Kimberly Simms and husband Paul, grandson Matt Colburn, grandson John Almanzor, granddaughter Elizabeth Almanzor, great granddaughter Payton Barbarisi, great granddaughter Sydney Simms, great grandson Brody Barbarisi and great granddaughter Winnie Simms. He is also survived by brother-in-law and sister-in-law Matt Meierowitz and Bobbie Meierowitz.

Fred grew up helping his family grow coffee, fruit and vegetables on their farmland. He loved working with his father and often reminisced about his love of farming.

In 1946, Fred joined the US Navy and became an excellent chef. He spent 18 years cooking for the admiral’s table of the COMCRUDESLANT at Naval Station Newport. He loved telling stories about his experiences in the Navy and all the people he admired.

After 30 years in the Navy, Fred retired as a Master Chief. He then became the executive chef of Christie’s Restaurant in Newport. As in the Navy, Fred worked tirelessly to ensure the success of the business and the happiness of his customers. Then in 1984, Fred opened his own restaurant, International Cafe, and for 10 years loved cooking for the many local customers who became his “regulars.” Once again, his cooking, charisma and hospitality won him many friends and followers.

In 1994, Fred retired from professional cooking and took up golf. He loved playing in the senior league at Jamestown golf course. He was also an avid fan of New England sports, especially the Red Sox.

Fred may have stopped working but he never stopped wanting to share his cooking with family and friends. Everyone loved his Pancit Bihon and no party was complete without it. He was also a parishioner at St. Joseph’s Church and a frequent volunteer at the church’s soup kitchen.

His children Ted, Bunny and Max not only inherited his great sense of responsibility for family and work but also his love of cooking. They encouraged their dad to document his recipes and now they have a collection of his favorites.

Fred felt very close to his extended family including his local cousins Larry Rozul and Nestor Almanzor. His extended family in the Philippines, California, Texas, New York, Hawaii, Illinois and Canada also meant so much to him. He loved his visits with them and hearing about their lives and children.

To Fred, nothing was better than getting together with family and friends and cooking a big meal for everyone. He would often get up before the sunrise to start preparing a variety of dishes and would always make sure there were enough leftovers for everyone to take home. Seeing everyone gathered around a table eating their favorite foods always made him smile.

Burial will be private, and a funeral mass will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Fred’s memory may be made to St. Joseph’s Church Building Fund, 5 Mann Avenue, Newport, RI 02840 or Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.

Online Donations:

http://stjosephsnewport.org/wp/donate/