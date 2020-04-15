Sandra C. Gould, 73, of Portsmouth RI passed away at home surrounded by her family on Friday, April 10, 2020. She was the wife of George Gould III for 50 years.

Born on January 5, 1947 in Newport RI she was the daughter of late Jesse and Anna Marie Dennis.

Sandy graduated from Salve Regina and later received her masters from Rhode Island College. She was a teacher in the Portsmouth School Department for 31 years. She was actively involved in the St. Barnabas Parish and loved spending time with her family.

In addition to her husband, she leaves her daughter Kristin Quinn (husband Martin) of Portsmouth and son Bryan Gould (wife Meghann) of Swansea, MA; Five grandchildren Logan, Caoilainn, Cameron, Aislinn, and Finley; brothers John Dennis, Jesse Dennis, Arthur Dennis, and sisters Anna Marie Whitehead, Sheila Toby, and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Michael and Christopher Dennis.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.