Taura Lisa Dwyer, 53, of Middletown, passed peacefully January 12th, 2021 after a three month battle with cancer.

Taura was born in Newport, RI to John T Dwyer III & Sally E Dwyer. They had a silly spat over ‘Tara’ and ‘Laura’ and combined it to make a Unique name for a kid.

Taura will be remembered for her exuberant personality, kind-loving spirit, love of comfy Crocs and big genuine smile. She loved her home, friends family, cat Caramel, lively conversations & friendly debate.

A 1987 graduate of PHS. She began her working career in hospitality where she established and maintained many lifelong relationships. Her sense of creativity and design eventually drew her to another venture, the knack for creativity and design. She drew upon nature, sea for inspiration in creating works of art showcasing her talents.

The entire Dwyer family ran the island’s most exquisite gift shop formerly located on West Main Road, for over 10 years.

Through those years, she assisted thousands in finding the one right gift out of hundreds of items, loved meeting new people developing many friendships.

Last employed at EBCAP in child care, will be sorely missed by staff & little ones for her big, beautiful smile and her tender encouragement.

Although she was a true islander, Taura’s love of travel took her to some of the most beautiful places in the world, most notably Germany, Austria, Italy and Turks and Caicos.

Perhaps her greatest strength was the ability to be a loyal and loving daughter, sister, and friend. Taura’s devoted family and host of dear, lifelong friends sustained her and gave her the courage she needed to face her final battle.

Taura is survived by her mother Sally Emmett Dwyer, stepmother Jane Dwyer, sister Erin Dwyer, sister Elizabeth Kearns, brother John T Dwyer IV, nephew Joshua Bowen, niece Abigail Yakey, aunt Vicky Fox, aunt Elizabeth Emmett, twin cousins Shaun Sorensen and Shannon Burke, Haley Ford, Suzanne Dwyer Jones, Garrett Hedges and Kara Hedges Sasse.

She was predeceased by father John T Dwyer III, uncle Richard Dwyer, aunts Mary Hedges, Wilmoth Mead, sister Megan Yakey, nephew Dylan Gatta and all grandparents.

Due to COVID restrictions there will be no immediate services. A gathering to celebrate her impact will be held this Summer.

May Taura’s memory be a treasure and may her soul have many kick-ass adventures!

♡♡♡♡♡

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Three Angels Fund. http://www.threeangelsfund.com/