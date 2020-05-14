Timothy P. Sheekey, 57 of Newport, RI passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 after a brief illness. Tim was born April 29, 1963 in Newport to Mary Nagle Sheekey and the late Thomas J. Sheekey.

Tim was a 1983 graduate of Rogers High School. Tim worked as a plumber, a plasterer and general maintenance for various local construction companies. Most recently, he was employed by the AOH and Kitchen Companion Catering of Newport.

He was a lifelong member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians Dennis E. Collins Division 1 Newport, RI. As well as watching the local teams, the Red Sox and the Patriots, Tim most enjoyed spending time with his friends around the Ocean Drive, at Kings Park and on his favorite bar stool.

He will be remembered for his great smile and kind heart.

Along with his mother, Mary N. Sheekey, Tim leaves behind five siblings: Thomas J. Sheekey (Cheri) of Jamestown, James B. Sheekey, Cathleen M. Sheekey, Patrick N. Sheekey (Christina), Kevin N. Sheekey all of Newport, and many nieces, nephews, and loving cousins.

Due to the current health crisis, a private interment will be held at the family plot in St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown. A celebration of Tim’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dennis E. Collins Division 1 Charities c/o AOH, 2 Wellington Ave., Newport, RI 02840.

Arrangements are by the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home