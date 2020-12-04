Rockry Hall, the mid-1800s Gothic Revival Estate at 425 Bellevue Avenue, has sold for $5,200,000.

The seven-bedroom home combines both Gothic Revival and Queen Anne style architecture as the result of a neighboring residence being attached to the property after a fire. The estate has been extensively renovated, now featuring a gunite pool and spa, “Christopher Peacock” kitchen, Niles surround and central air.

The renovation allowed for the use of modern amenities while maintaining period detail.

Alex Thursby of Lila Delman represented the Sellers.