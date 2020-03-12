Salve Regina University announced Thursday that the university will be extending Spring Break through March 27th when they’ll transition to remote learning through Easter Break. Residence Halls and campus dining will remain closed until Monday, April 13th according to a letter from Salve President Kelli Armstrong.

Dear Salve Regina Community:

I know that many of you are anxious in these uncertain times as we navigate the fast-changing environment caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus. We have no presumptive or confirmed cases of coronavirus at Salve Regina University, but as a Mercy institution, our mission impels us to act on behalf of our students, faculty, staff and extended community in service to the common good.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo has declared a state of emergency and health officials are strongly urging aggressive measures to prolong containment as much as possible to mitigate any risks to our population. The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff is our utmost priority. We would be remiss to not also consider our limited capacity to manage a widespread outbreak on campus.

With the support of public health officials, Salve Regina’s Emergency Management Team is implementing the following measures:

Salve Regina will be extending its spring break through Friday, March 27. Beginning Monday, March 30, students will transition to remote learning through Easter break. Students will not be returning to campus during this time and should remain in their permanent residences.

Residence halls and campus dining will be closed through Easter break. Students will return to campus Monday, April 13 unless otherwise notified.

University faculty will be using the period between March 23-27 to solidify their remote learning plans and will reach out to students with specific instructions for each course.

To accommodate for the extension of spring break, the academic year will be extended by one week. Further details will be forthcoming.

Students with extenuating circumstances that prevent them from remaining at their permanent residences can apply for an exemption through Residence Life. Exceptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis. The extended housing request form is accessible at salve.edu/myhousing.

All athletic events and campus activities scheduled during this time will be cancelled. Public events on campus with more than 100 attendees have been cancelled or adjusted in accordance with guidelines provided by the Rhode Island Department of Health.

University offices will remain open and faculty and staff will continue to report to campus, but for those with compromised health situations, we ask that you consult with your supervisor regarding alternative options. We have instituted additional cleaning measures to ensure that our campus is as safe as possible.

Our Emergency Management Team will continually assess the situation and will be in close communication with the Salve Regina community throughout this time. The most up-to-date information will reside on our website.

I realize that these difficult decisions have a profound impact on your educational experience, but by instituting containment and social distancing protocols, we are seeking to do our part to slow the spread of the disease and promote the health and well-being of our students, faculty, staff, and local community.

I am grateful for your care and generosity in accompanying one another during these unprecedented times. We continue to hold in our hearts and prayers all those who have already been affected by this global pandemic.

Sincerely yours,

Kelli J. Armstrong, Ph.D.

President