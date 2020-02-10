A true international keelboat championship requires a safe, effective and timely method of transporting large race yachts across vast oceans. While quaint, sailing to the event just isn’t practical for today’s highly-refined racing machines. To help international competitors travel to the 2020 ORC/IRC World Championship, which is expected to be one of the most competitive big-boat regattas of 2020, the New York Yacht Club Regatta Association is proud to announce a three-year partnership with Sevenstar Yacht Transport.

“Our theme for 2020 is ‘The World Comes to Newport,’ which, when it comes to 30- to 60-foot sailboats, is a lot easier said than done,” says Christopher Culver, Vice Commodore of the New York Yacht Club. “The entry list for the 2020 ORC/IRC World Championships already includes 41 boats from seven countries. There’s no better partner than Sevenstar Yacht Transport to help us deliver all these international boats to Newport for this spectacular summer of sailing.”

The 2020 ORC/IRC World Championship will bring top sailing teams from around the globe to battle on Rhode Island Sound and Narragansett Bay for one of three coveted world titles. The regatta will be scored using a combination of the two most popular rating rules in the sport, ORC and IRC, and racing will be a mix of around-the-buoys racing and longer, offshore courses. The competition will be held out of the New York Yacht Club Harbour Court from September 25 to October 3.

Sevenstar Yacht Transport was founded in 1985 to serve the North European market. Acquired by Dutch worldwide shipping company the Spliethoff Group in 2000, it expanded to become a worldwide network with offices in the United States, Great Britain, Australia and Turkey, and agents in Monaco, Germany, Russia and New Zealand.

Today Sevenstar is the world’s leading provider of yacht transportation services on a lift-on, lift-off basis, arranging the transport of around 2,000 yachts annually. Sevenstar Yacht Transport is expanding in the growing economies of Asia, South America and Africa.

“We are extremely excited to partner with the New York Yacht Club,” says Wouter Verbraak, head of racing yacht logistics for Sevenstar and a former America’s Cup and Volvo Ocean Race competitor. “Supporting this great regatta is the first step in a broad long-term partnership to provide competitors at New York Yacht Club Regatta Association events and the Club’s members with safe, reliable racing-yacht logistics.