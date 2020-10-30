Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea is informing Rhode Island voters that several communities will be providing extended early in-person voting hours this weekend.

To date, more than 115,000 Rhode Islanders have voted early in-person. Turnout for the 2020 general election in Rhode Island can be tracked using Secretary Gorbea’s new data visualization on vote.ri.gov.

“The response to early in-person voting has been phenomenal,” said Secretary Gorbea. “We’ve consistently had over 10,000 Rhode Islanders cast their ballot each day this week, even with the bad weather. High turnout elections nurture our democracy, making sure that a diversity of voices is heard.”

Early in-person voting ends at 4 pm on Monday, November 2. Voters can use Secretary Gorbea’s online guide to learn more about the process, or contact their local board of canvassers.

Communities offering early in-person voting this weekend

Central Falls: Saturday 10/31 from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

East Providence: Saturday 10/31 from 9 am to 1 pm

Glocester: Saturday 10/31 from 8 am to Noon

Providence: Saturday 10/31 from 9 am to 3 pm (use entrance on Eddy Street)

Westerly: Saturday 10/31 from 10 am to 2 pm (enter through side ramp to the lower level)